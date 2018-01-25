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Poster of Tum-Pabi-Dum
Kinoafisha Films Tum-Pabi-Dum

Tum-Pabi-Dum

, 2018
Tum-Pabi-Dum
Belarus / Drama, Romantic, Family / 18+
Poster of Tum-Pabi-Dum

Cast

Artyom Vengerovich
Dasha Kireeva
Valeryya Arlanava
Pavel Kharlanchuk
Pavel Kharlanchuk
Olga Klebanovich
Valeriy Agayan
Elena Akulyonok
Tatyana Bovkalova
Sergei Chekeres
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Valeriy Kascheev
Director Vyacheslav Nikiforov
Writer Vyacheslav Nikiforov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 25 January 2018
Release date
25 January 2018 Russia 0+
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Tum-Pabi-Dum

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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