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Tum-Pabi-Dum
Tum-Pabi-Dum
, 2018
Tum-Pabi-Dum
Belarus / Drama, Romantic, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Artyom Vengerovich
Dasha Kireeva
Valeryya Arlanava
Pavel Kharlanchuk
Olga Klebanovich
Valeriy Agayan
Elena Akulyonok
Tatyana Bovkalova
Sergei Chekeres
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Valeriy Kascheev
Director
Vyacheslav Nikiforov
Writer
Vyacheslav Nikiforov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
25 January 2018
Release date
25 January 2018
Russia
0+
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Tum-Pabi-Dum
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Film rating
0.0
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