Alpamys idyot v shkolu
Alpamys idyot v shkolu
Alpamys idyot v shkolu
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Family
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
2 June 1976
Release date
20 October 1977
Russia
2 June 1976
Kazakhstan
25 August 1978
USSR
Production
Kazakhfilm
Also known as
Alpamys idyot v shkolu, Алпамыс идёт в школу, Алпамыс мектепке барады, Ałpamys idzie do szkoły, Darf ich nicht zur Schule gehen?
Director
Abdulla Karsakbayev
Cast
Yermek Tolepbayev
Uran Sarbasov
Baken Kydykeyeva
Makil Kulanbayev
Kanabek Baiseitov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
