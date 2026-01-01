Menu
Poster of Alpamys idyot v shkolu
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Alpamys idyot v shkolu

Alpamys idyot v shkolu

Alpamys idyot v shkolu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 2 June 1976
Release date
20 October 1977 Russia
2 June 1976 Kazakhstan
25 August 1978 USSR
Production Kazakhfilm
Also known as
Alpamys idyot v shkolu, Алпамыс идёт в школу, Алпамыс мектепке барады, Ałpamys idzie do szkoły, Darf ich nicht zur Schule gehen?
Director
Abdulla Karsakbayev
Cast
Yermek Tolepbayev
Uran Sarbasov
Baken Kydykeyeva
Makil Kulanbayev
Kanabek Baiseitov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
