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2.6
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Allegiance of Powers
2.6
Allegiance of Powers
, 2016
Allegiance of Powers
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
2.6
Cast
Gerald Crum
Joshua Winch
Dylan Alford
Jerry
W.M. Bacon
Justin Armstrong
Maze
Robert Cavazos
Benever Beaver
Ariah Davis
Cybersting
Jason Dilworth
Jason X
Shanon Snedden
Christy
Kevin A. Green
Metus
David Holder
Fade
Amanda Nicole Thomas
Lauren
Director
Michael Crum
Writer
Gerald Crum
Composer
David Levy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
2 December 2017
World premiere
1 January 2016
Release date
1 January 2016
USA
Budget
$2,000
Production
MGI Films, Sackamarbles Films
Also known as
Allegiance of Powers, Mutants, パワー・オブ・ジャスティス
More
Film rating
2.6
Rate
10
votes
2.4
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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