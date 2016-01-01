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Poster of Allegiance of Powers
2.6
Kinoafisha Films Allegiance of Powers
2.6

Allegiance of Powers

, 2016
Allegiance of Powers
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Allegiance of Powers
2.6

Cast

Gerald Crum
Joshua Winch
Dylan Alford
Jerry
W.M. Bacon
Justin Armstrong
Maze
Robert Cavazos
Benever Beaver
Ariah Davis
Cybersting
Jason Dilworth
Jason X
Shanon Snedden
Christy
Kevin A. Green
Metus
David Holder
Fade
Amanda Nicole Thomas
Lauren
Director Michael Crum
Writer Gerald Crum
Composer David Levy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 2 December 2017
World premiere 1 January 2016
Release date
1 January 2016 USA
Budget $2,000
Production MGI Films, Sackamarbles Films
Also known as
Allegiance of Powers, Mutants, パワー・オブ・ジャスティス

Film rating

2.6
Rate 10 votes
2.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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