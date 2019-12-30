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5.4
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Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona
5.4
Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona
, 2018
Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Posters
5.4
Cast
Garik Kharlamov
Kharlamov
Garik Kharlamov
Kharlamov
Kristina Asmus
Olga Kalugina Greistok (v molodosti)
Kristina Asmus
Olga Kalugina Greistok (v molodosti)
Aleksandr Katin
Viktor Traparets - Podpolkovnik Sovetskoy Armii s 1967-1979 gody
Aleksandr Belov
Igor Konopatskiy - major KGB
Anna-Mariya Danilenko
Edit Loran - uchastnitsa Evropeseya-74
Natalya Romashenko
Galina Dmitryuk - v nashe vremya
Sergey Panchenko
Johnn Blatt
Olga Kozhevnikova
Elena Maksimovna Bryukhova
Irina Grishina
Olga Kalugina-Gristok - balerina (v nashe vremya)
Daniel Horvath
Govard Kempbell
Director
Roman Novikov
Writer
Vyacheslav Dusmukhametov
,
Yuriy Karagodin
,
Garik Kharlamov
,
Artyom Skok
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
30 December 2019
Production
Comedy Club Production
Also known as
Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona, Эдуард Суровый. Слёзы Брайтона
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
14
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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