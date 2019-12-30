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Poster of Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona
5.4

Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona

, 2018
Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona
5.4

Cast

Garik Kharlamov
Garik Kharlamov
Kharlamov
Garik Kharlamov
Garik Kharlamov
Kharlamov
Kristina Asmus
Kristina Asmus
Olga Kalugina Greistok (v molodosti)
Kristina Asmus
Kristina Asmus
Olga Kalugina Greistok (v molodosti)
Aleksandr Katin
Viktor Traparets - Podpolkovnik Sovetskoy Armii s 1967-1979 gody
Aleksandr Belov
Igor Konopatskiy - major KGB
Anna-Mariya Danilenko
Edit Loran - uchastnitsa Evropeseya-74
Natalya Romashenko
Galina Dmitryuk - v nashe vremya
Sergey Panchenko
Johnn Blatt
Olga Kozhevnikova
Olga Kozhevnikova
Elena Maksimovna Bryukhova
Irina Grishina
Olga Kalugina-Gristok - balerina (v nashe vremya)
Daniel Horvath
Govard Kempbell
Director Roman Novikov
Writer Vyacheslav Dusmukhametov, Yuriy Karagodin, Garik Kharlamov, Artyom Skok
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 30 December 2019
Production Comedy Club Production
Also known as
Eduard Surovyy. Slyozy Braytona, Эдуард Суровый. Слёзы Брайтона

Film rating

5.4
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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