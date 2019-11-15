Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Neffilot
Neffilot
Neffilot
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Israel
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
15 November 2019
Release date
15 November 2019
Israel
Budget
$500,000
Production
Comeback Films
Also known as
Neffilot, The Art of Waiting, Bsorot Tovot, Sirens
Director
Erez Tadmor
Cast
Roy Assaf
Nelly Tagar
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Neffilot
6.8
Working Woman
(2018)
6.7
The Other Story
(2018)
6.6
The Women's Balcony
(2016)
6.4
Wedding Doll
(2015)
6.2
The Band's Visit
(2007)
6.9
A Matter of Size
(2009)
7.2
Zero Motivation
(2014)
Film rating
6.8
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree