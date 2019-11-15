Menu
Neffilot

Neffilot

Neffilot 18+
Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 15 November 2019
Release date
15 November 2019 Israel
Budget $500,000
Production Comeback Films
Also known as
Neffilot, The Art of Waiting, Bsorot Tovot, Sirens
Director
Erez Tadmor
Cast
Roy Assaf
Nelly Tagar
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Stills
