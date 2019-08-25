Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Riley Parra: Better Angels
Poster of Riley Parra: Better Angels
Рейтинги
5.7 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Riley Parra: Better Angels

Riley Parra: Better Angels

Riley Parra: Better Angels 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 25 August 2019
Release date
30 July 2020 South Korea
25 August 2019 USA
Budget $200,000
Production Tello Films
Also known as
Riley Parra: Better Angels, Райли Парра: Лучшие ангелы, Райлі Парра: Найкращі ангели, 女刑事ライリー・パーラ
Director
Christin Baker
Cast
Marem Hassler
Liz Vassey
Karl Edrard
Connor Trinneer
Connor Trinneer
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Riley Parra: Better Angels
The Bezonians 4.9
The Bezonians (2021)

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more