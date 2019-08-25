Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
5.7
IMDb Rating: 5.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Riley Parra: Better Angels
Riley Parra: Better Angels
Riley Parra: Better Angels
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Sci-Fi
Drama
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
25 August 2019
Release date
30 July 2020
South Korea
25 August 2019
USA
Budget
$200,000
Production
Tello Films
Also known as
Riley Parra: Better Angels, Райли Парра: Лучшие ангелы, Райлі Парра: Найкращі ангели, 女刑事ライリー・パーラ
Director
Christin Baker
Cast
Marem Hassler
Liz Vassey
Karl Edrard
Connor Trinneer
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Riley Parra: Better Angels
4.9
The Bezonians
(2021)
Film rating
5.7
Rate
15
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree