All the Way Awards

Awards and nominations of All the Way 2016

Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
