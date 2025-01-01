Menu
Films
All the Way
All the Way Awards
Awards and nominations of All the Way 2016
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
