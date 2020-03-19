After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 31 minutes
Production year2020
Online premiere11 June 2020
World premiere19 March 2020
ProductionAbstract, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News, After Truth: Desinformation und der Preis von Fake News, Az igazság nyomában: Félretájékoztatás és az álhírek ára, Depois da Verdade - Desinformação e o Custo das Fake News, În căutarea adevărului, Postprawda: Dezinformacja i koszt fake newsów, Posverdad: La desinformación y el coste de las Fake News, Tõejärgne ajastu: väärinfo ja valeuudiste hind, После правды: Дезинформация и цена фейк ньюс, 真相之後：假新聞的代價
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Self - Berkman Klein Center, Harvard UniversityMainstream media needs to understand that it is operating in a propaganda-rich environment. There are no two realities. There is an intentional deception on one side, and there is an honest if imperfect process of trying to get as near to the truth as we can on the other.