Poster of After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 7
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 11 June 2020
World premiere 19 March 2020
Production Abstract, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News, After Truth: Desinformation und der Preis von Fake News, Az igazság nyomában: Félretájékoztatás és az álhírek ára, Depois da Verdade - Desinformação e o Custo das Fake News, În căutarea adevărului, Postprawda: Dezinformacja i koszt fake newsów, Posverdad: La desinformación y el coste de las Fake News, Tõejärgne ajastu: väärinfo ja valeuudiste hind, После правды: Дезинформация и цена фейк ньюс, 真相之後：假新聞的代價
Director
Andrew Rossi
6.8
10 votes
7 IMDb
Self - Berkman Klein Center, Harvard University Mainstream media needs to understand that it is operating in a propaganda-rich environment. There are no two realities. There is an intentional deception on one side, and there is an honest if imperfect process of trying to get as near to the truth as we can on the other.
