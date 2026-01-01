Menu
Be ready, Your Highness

Be ready, Your Highness
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 July 1978
Release date
3 July 1978 USSR
1 July 1978 Ukraine
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Budte gotovy, vashe vysochestvo!, Legyen kész, Őfelsége!, Будьте готовы, ваше высочество!
Director
Vladimir Popkov
Cast
Elkhan Jafarov
Tatiana Danilova
Grigori Tolochko
Aleksandr Gulyayev
5.9
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
