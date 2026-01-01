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Lyusya
5.5
Lyusya
, 1977
Lyusya
USSR / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Cast
Elena Yashina
Lyusya
Aleksandr Solovyov
Yura Lagunin
Vladimir Balashov
Pavel Nikolayevich Barmin
Zhanna Smelyanskaya
Lena Streltsova
German Bobrovskiy
Mikhail Lukich Kroshkin
Orazmurad Gummadov
Akhmurad Khummedov
Cook
Khommat Mullyk
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Aunt Pasha
Director
Orazmurad Gummadov
Writer
Gennadiy Kalinovskiy
Composer
Redzhep Allayarov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
1977
Production
Turkmenfilm
Also known as
Lyusya, Люся
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
11
votes
5.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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