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Poster of Lyusya
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Lyusya
5.5

Lyusya

, 1977
Lyusya
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Lyusya
5.5

Cast

Elena Yashina
Lyusya
Aleksandr Solovyov
Aleksandr Solovyov
Yura Lagunin
Vladimir Balashov
Pavel Nikolayevich Barmin
Zhanna Smelyanskaya
Lena Streltsova
German Bobrovskiy
Mikhail Lukich Kroshkin
Orazmurad Gummadov
Akhmurad Khummedov
Cook
Khommat Mullyk
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Aunt Pasha
Director Orazmurad Gummadov
Writer Gennadiy Kalinovskiy
Composer Redzhep Allayarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1977
Production Turkmenfilm
Also known as
Lyusya, Люся

Film rating

5.5
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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