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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Sedmoy dzhinn
6.6
Sedmoy dzhinn
, 1976
Sedmoy dzhinn
USSR / Family, Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Saib Khodzhayev
Khan
Bakhtiyor Ikhtiyarov
Bakhadyr-Rustam-Dilshad ibn Sadyk
Isamat Ergashev
Nabi
Yoqub Ahmedov
Master Genie
Kudrat Khodzhaev
Khasanbek
Melis Abzalov
Fifth Genie
Rajab Adashev
Balta
Vakhid Kadyrov
Merchant
Tamara Shakirova
Princess Firuza
Farida Muminova
Gulbakhor
Director
Mukhtar Aga-Mirzayev
Writer
Leonard Babakhanov
Composer
Anatoliy Kalvarskiy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1976
World premiere
19 April 1976
Release date
19 April 1976
USSR
Production
Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Sedmoy dzhinn, The Seventh Genie, Седьмой джинн
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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