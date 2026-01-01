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Poster of Sedmoy dzhinn
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Sedmoy dzhinn
6.6

Sedmoy dzhinn

, 1976
Sedmoy dzhinn
USSR / Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Sedmoy dzhinn
6.6

Cast

Saib Khodzhayev
Khan
Bakhtiyor Ikhtiyarov
Bakhadyr-Rustam-Dilshad ibn Sadyk
Isamat Ergashev
Nabi
Yoqub Ahmedov
Master Genie
Kudrat Khodzhaev
Khasanbek
Melis Abzalov
Fifth Genie
Rajab Adashev
Balta
Vakhid Kadyrov
Merchant
Tamara Shakirova
Princess Firuza
Farida Muminova
Gulbakhor
Director Mukhtar Aga-Mirzayev
Writer Leonard Babakhanov
Composer Anatoliy Kalvarskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 19 April 1976
Release date
19 April 1976 USSR
Production Uzbekfilm
Also known as
Sedmoy dzhinn, The Seventh Genie, Седьмой джинн

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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