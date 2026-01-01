Menu
Red Rooster Plymouth

Red Rooster Plymouth

Red Rooster Plymouth 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 13 June 1975
Release date
13 June 1975 Russia
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Krasnyy petukh plimutrok, Red Rooster Plymouth Rock, Красный петух плимутрок
Director
Mykhailo Belikov
Cast
Aleksandr Belikov
Yuriy Dubrovin
Marharyta Krynytsyna
Igor Kripak
6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
