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Nado lyubit
Nado lyubit
, 1973
Nado lyubit
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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Cast
Mered Atakhanov
Soyun
Tanrykuli Seitkuliyev
Mervan
Alla Tumanian
Dzhemal
Khodzhadurdy Narliev
Ashir
Rayisa Nedashkivska
Ayna
Dzheren Ishankuliyeva
Gerek
Baba Annanov
Nepes Saryyevich
Anatoli Vedenkin
Viktor Orlov
Lidiya Kotovshchikova
Aunt Pasha
Shukur Kuliyev
Male Nurse
Director
Mukhamed Soyunkhanov
Writer
Ajdar Ibrahimov
,
Marqarita Maleyeva
Composer
Murat Atayev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 7 minutes
Production year
1973
Production
Turkmenfilm
Also known as
Nado lyubit, Надо любить
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Film rating
0.0
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