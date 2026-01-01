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Poster of Nado lyubit
Kinoafisha Films Nado lyubit

Nado lyubit

, 1973
Nado lyubit
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nado lyubit

Cast

Mered Atakhanov
Soyun
Tanrykuli Seitkuliyev
Mervan
Alla Tumanian
Dzhemal
Khodzhadurdy Narliev
Ashir
Rayisa Nedashkivska
Rayisa Nedashkivska
Ayna
Dzheren Ishankuliyeva
Gerek
Baba Annanov
Nepes Saryyevich
Anatoli Vedenkin
Viktor Orlov
Lidiya Kotovshchikova
Aunt Pasha
Shukur Kuliyev
Male Nurse
Director Mukhamed Soyunkhanov
Writer Ajdar Ibrahimov, Marqarita Maleyeva
Composer Murat Atayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1973
Production Turkmenfilm
Also known as
Nado lyubit, Надо любить

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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