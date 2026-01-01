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Kinoafisha
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Voskresnyy muzykant
5.0
Voskresnyy muzykant
, 1972
Voskresnyy muzykant
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.0
Cast
Elena Obraztsova
Vladimir Atlantov
Natalya Kasatkina
Shamil Yagudin
Director
Vadim Derbenyov
Writer
Boris Dobrodeyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1972
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Voskresnyy muzykant, Sonntagsmusiker, Воскресный музыкант
More
Film rating
5.0
Rate
11
votes
5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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