Kinoafisha Films The Horse's Mouth The Horse's Mouth Awards

Awards and nominations of The Horse's Mouth 1958

Academy Awards, USA 1959 Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1960 BAFTA Awards 1960
Best British Actress
Nominee
 Best British Screenplay
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1958 Venice Film Festival 1958
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
