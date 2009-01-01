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Poster of He's Such a Girl
4.4
Kinoafisha Films He's Such a Girl
4.4

He's Such a Girl

, 2009
He's Such a Girl
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of He's Such a Girl
4.4

Cast

Bryan Fisher
Whitney
Tiffany Dupont
Taylor
Jennifer Hetrick
Whitney's Mom
Patrick Duffy
Whitney's Dad
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Taylor's Father
Rachelle Carson-Begley
Taylor's Mother
Will Stiles
Aldo
Rachel Robinson
Susan
Christen Sussin
Lucinda
Phil LaMarr
Phil LaMarr
Teacher
Director Sean Carr
Writer Jimmy Gleacher
Composer Erik Desiderio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 1 January 2009
Release date
1 January 2009 USA
Production Kinesis Entertainment, Bway Artists
Also known as
He's Such a Girl, Csajos a pasim, Он прямо как девчонка

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Taylor What's more sexy than a man and his ironing board? Those perfectly pressed cuffs? Starch makes me horny. Mmm.
Whitney Are you a dirty little slut that needs dry cleaning?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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