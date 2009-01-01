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4.4
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He's Such a Girl
4.4
He's Such a Girl
, 2009
He's Such a Girl
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
4.4
Cast
Bryan Fisher
Whitney
Tiffany Dupont
Taylor
Jennifer Hetrick
Whitney's Mom
Patrick Duffy
Whitney's Dad
Ed Begley Jr.
Taylor's Father
Rachelle Carson-Begley
Taylor's Mother
Will Stiles
Aldo
Rachel Robinson
Susan
Christen Sussin
Lucinda
Phil LaMarr
Teacher
Director
Sean Carr
Writer
Jimmy Gleacher
Composer
Erik Desiderio
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
1 January 2009
Release date
1 January 2009
USA
Production
Kinesis Entertainment, Bway Artists
Also known as
He's Such a Girl, Csajos a pasim, Он прямо как девчонка
More
Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Taylor
What's more sexy than a man and his ironing board? Those perfectly pressed cuffs? Starch makes me horny. Mmm.
Whitney
Are you a dirty little slut that needs dry cleaning?
Showtimes
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