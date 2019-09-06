Menu
6.1
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Hava, Maryam, Ayesha
Hava, Maryam, Ayesha
Hava, Maryam, Ayesha
18+
Drama
Country
Afghanistan
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
28 September 2021
World premiere
6 September 2019
Production
Noori Pictures, Sahraa Karimi
Also known as
Hava, Maryam, Ayesha, Hava, Marjam, Aješe, 喀布爾三女性, 明日になれば～アフガニスタン、女たちの決断～
Director
Sahraa Karimi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.1
Rate
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
