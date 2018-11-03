Menu
1 poster
Kapan
Kapan
Kapan
18+
Drama
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
3 November 2018
Production
Zürafa Film
Also known as
Kapan, Trap, Капан, トラップ 劇場版
Director
Seyid Çolak
Cast
Serkan Altıntaş
Gizem Denizci
Onur Dilber
Film rating
6.7
Rate
12
votes
6
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
