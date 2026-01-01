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Poster of Gayler
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Gayler
5.3

Gayler

, 2018
Gayler
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Gayler
5.3

Cast

Zakhar Prilepin
Zakhar Prilepin
Dmitriy Bochkaryov
Artur Soghoyan
Rubik
Sergei Puskepalis
Sergei Puskepalis
Local Policeman
Zoya Terekhova
Granny
Konstantin Telegin
Khabib
Aleksey Vertkov
Aleksey Vertkov
Father Dimitriy
Daniella Albaut
Granddaughter
Kseniya Shagayevskaya
Vika
Director Pyotr Dikarev
Writer Pyotr Dikarev, Artur Soghoyan
Composer Sergey Eksuzian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2018
Also known as
Gayler, Гайлер

Film rating

5.3
Rate 14 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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