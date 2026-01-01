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5.3
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Gayler
5.3
Gayler
, 2018
Gayler
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.3
Cast
Zakhar Prilepin
Dmitriy Bochkaryov
Artur Soghoyan
Rubik
Sergei Puskepalis
Local Policeman
Zoya Terekhova
Granny
Konstantin Telegin
Khabib
Aleksey Vertkov
Father Dimitriy
Daniella Albaut
Granddaughter
Kseniya Shagayevskaya
Vika
Director
Pyotr Dikarev
Writer
Pyotr Dikarev
,
Artur Soghoyan
Composer
Sergey Eksuzian
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2018
Also known as
Gayler, Гайлер
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
14
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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