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4.2
Kinoafisha
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Fyodor
4.2
Fyodor
, 2015
Fyodor
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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4.2
Synopsis
This is a story about a hermit-artist, who is preparing to die.
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Cast
Ivan Oganesov
Director
Ivan Oganesov
Writer
Ivan Oganesov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
25 June 2015
Release date
25 June 2015
Russia
12+
25 June 2015
Kazakhstan
25 June 2015
Ukraine
Also known as
Fyodor, Федор, Фёдор
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Film rating
4.2
Rate
12
votes
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