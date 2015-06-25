Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fyodor
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Fyodor
4.2

Fyodor

, 2015
Fyodor
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Fyodor
4.2

Synopsis

This is a story about a hermit-artist, who is preparing to die.

Cast

Ivan Oganesov
Director Ivan Oganesov
Writer Ivan Oganesov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 25 June 2015
Release date
25 June 2015 Russia 12+
25 June 2015 Kazakhstan
25 June 2015 Ukraine
Also known as
Fyodor, Федор, Фёдор

Film rating

4.2
Rate 12 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more