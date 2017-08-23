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Poster of Beauty and the Dogs
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Beauty and the Dogs
7.1

Beauty and the Dogs

, 2017
Aala Kaf Ifrit / Beauty and the Dogs
Tunisia, France, Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of Beauty and the Dogs
7.1

Cast

Mariam Al Ferjani
Mariam
Ghanem Zrelli
Youssef
Noomen Hamda
Chedly
Mohamed Akkari
Lamjed
Chedly Arfaoui
Mounir
Anissa Daoud
Faiza
Mourad Gharsalli
Lassaad
Bilel Slim
Rapist #1
Houssem Ghribi
Taoufik El Arfaoui
Director Kaouther Ben Hania
Writer Kaouther Ben Hania, Meriem Ben Mohamed, Ava Djamshidi
Composer Amine Bouhafa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Tunisia / France / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 23 August 2017
Release date
18 October 2017 France
27 July 2018 Italy
19 April 2018 Netherlands
8 December 2017 Sweden 15
Budget €850,000
Worldwide Gross $167,723
Production Cinétéléfilms, Tanit Films, Laika Film & Television
Also known as
Aala kaf ifrit, Beauty and the Dogs, La belle et la meute, A bela e a alcateia, A Bela e os Cães, Éjszaka Tunéziában, Frumoasa și Câinii, Kráska a Psi, La bella e le bestie, La Bella y la Jauría, La bella y los perros, Ljepotica i Psi, Piękna i bestie, Skönheten och odjuren, Η Πεντάμορφη και η αγέλη, Красавица и псы, 女孩站起來, 美女与猎犬, الجميلة والكلاب, على كف عفريت, 뷰티 앤 더 독스

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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