Here and Now, 2016
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Director Mariya Pavlova
Writer Mariya Pavlova
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 4 May 2016
Also known as
Here and Now, Здесь и сейчас
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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