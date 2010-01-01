Menu
Legacy

Legacy

Legacy 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 1 January 2010
Release date
15 May 2014 Russia 18+
15 May 2014 Kazakhstan
15 May 2014 Ukraine
Production IM3 Global, Lunatopia Productions
Also known as
Director
Stephen Savage
Cast
Wolfgang Bodison
Kyrie Maezumi
Carson Aune
Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
