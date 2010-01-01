Menu
1 poster
Films
Legacy
Legacy
Legacy
18+
Thriller
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
1 January 2010
Release date
15 May 2014
Russia
18+
15 May 2014
Kazakhstan
15 May 2014
Ukraine
Production
IM3 Global, Lunatopia Productions
Also known as
Legacy
Director
Stephen Savage
Cast
Wolfgang Bodison
Kyrie Maezumi
Carson Aune
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.8
Rate
12
votes
5.9
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
