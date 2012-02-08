Menu
Kinoafisha Films Avarice

Avarice

Avarice 18+
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 8 February 2012
Release date
8 February 2012 USA
MPAA R
Production Give Me One Reason, Triton Films
Also known as
Avarice, Avarice - Átok az űrből, Black Box
Director
Matthew Schilling
Cast
Rudy Alvarado
Brad Dourif
Brad Dourif
Shelby Janes
Tinsel Korey
Jason London
Jason London
Cast and Crew
Film rating

3.7
Rate 13 votes
3.4 IMDb
