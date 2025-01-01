Menu
The BFG Movie Quotes

The BFG Movie Quotes

Queen Of England [after hearing a whizzpopper for the first time] I think... on the whole... I prefer the bagpipes.
Fleshlumpeater You... you show 'em the way?
The BFG Yes! Yes, I showed them the way!
Fleshlumpeater Why? What for?
[roars]
The BFG Because... you is evil! And I sees it now!
Fleshlumpeater You... you is not giant! You is like... human bean!
The BFG Human... *being*! Yes, I'd rather be like one of them than like you!
Fleshlumpeater [grabs BFG by the throat] Yeah? Then... I kill you!
Head Of The Army The strategy is quite simple Your Majesty. Tanks!
Head Of The Air Force Tanks? Nonsense. Bombs!
Head Of The Army Bombs? Ridiculous. Tanks... and heavy artillery!
Head Of The Air Force Artilley? Piffle. Next thing you'll be wanting bally cavalry too.
Head Of The Army Tanks, artillery and cavalry! That'll do it!
Head Of The Air Force Modern warfare ma'am demands modern technology. Low-level assault bombers to get under their radar. High-explosive bombs... heat-seeking rockets, and pow! We'll blow them to pieces!
Head Of The Army It's an old fashioned enemy ma'am, we need good old fashioned tactics! Shut them up with bombardment! Roll in the tanks! And pick 'em off with machine guns! Dakka-dakka-dakka-dakka! We'll mow 'em down!
Head Of The Air Force Kapow! Kaboom! Bombs!
Head Of The Army Dakka-dakka-dakka-dakka! Kabomf! Tanks!
Head Of The Air Force Kaboom!
Head Of The Army Kabomf!
The BFG What? Me? Gobbling up human beans? All the others, yes, but not me! I is a nice giant! I is a freaky giant! There's not another giant like me in all of Giant Country! I... is the Big Friendly Giant!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Angela Thorne
Devid Dzheyson
Ballard Berkeley
