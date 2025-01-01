Head Of The Army
The strategy is quite simple Your Majesty. Tanks!
Head Of The Air Force
Tanks? Nonsense. Bombs!
Head Of The Army
Bombs? Ridiculous. Tanks... and heavy artillery!
Head Of The Air Force
Artilley? Piffle. Next thing you'll be wanting bally cavalry too.
Head Of The Army
Tanks, artillery and cavalry! That'll do it!
Head Of The Air Force
Modern warfare ma'am demands modern technology. Low-level assault bombers to get under their radar. High-explosive bombs... heat-seeking rockets, and pow! We'll blow them to pieces!
Head Of The Army
It's an old fashioned enemy ma'am, we need good old fashioned tactics! Shut them up with bombardment! Roll in the tanks! And pick 'em off with machine guns! Dakka-dakka-dakka-dakka! We'll mow 'em down!
Head Of The Air Force
Kapow! Kaboom! Bombs!
Head Of The Army
Dakka-dakka-dakka-dakka! Kabomf! Tanks!
Head Of The Air Force
Kaboom!
Head Of The Army
Kabomf!