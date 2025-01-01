Fleshlumpeater You... you show 'em the way?

The BFG Yes! Yes, I showed them the way!

Fleshlumpeater Why? What for?

[roars]

The BFG Because... you is evil! And I sees it now!

Fleshlumpeater You... you is not giant! You is like... human bean!

The BFG Human... *being*! Yes, I'd rather be like one of them than like you!