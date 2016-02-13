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7.7
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Dubina dva
7.7
Dubina dva
, 2016
Dubina dva
Serbia, Montenegro / Documentary / 18+
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7.7
Synopsis
In 2001 a mass grave was discovered in a suburb of Belgrade. Soon there were more to come. "Depth Two" investigates the hidden story behind this horrid discovery and takes us back to 1999 and the NATO bombings in Serbia.
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Cast
Bosko Radojkovic
Self
Bosko Radojkovic
Self
Caslav Golubovic
Self
Caslav Golubovic
Self
Bozidar Protic
Self
Bozidar Protic
Self
Shyhrete Berisha
Self
Shyhrete Berisha
Self
Marko Minic
Self
Marko Minic
Self
Obrad Stevanovic
Self
Obrad Stevanovic
Self
Director
Ognjen Glavonić
Writer
Ognjen Glavonić
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia / Montenegro
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
13 February 2016
Release date
14 April 2024
Croatia
15
Production
Cinémadefacto, Humanitarian Law Center, Non-Aligned Films
Also known as
Dubina dva, Depth Two, Głębina dwa, Kodnamn Djup två, Koodinimi Syvyys kaksi, Mélyre temetve, Απόρρητο σχέδιο: Depth Two, Глубина два
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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