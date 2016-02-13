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Poster of Dubina dva
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Dubina dva
7.7

Dubina dva

, 2016
Dubina dva
Serbia, Montenegro / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Dubina dva
7.7

Synopsis

In 2001 a mass grave was discovered in a suburb of Belgrade. Soon there were more to come. "Depth Two" investigates the hidden story behind this horrid discovery and takes us back to 1999 and the NATO bombings in Serbia.

Cast

Bosko Radojkovic
Self
Bosko Radojkovic
Self
Caslav Golubovic
Self
Caslav Golubovic
Self
Bozidar Protic
Self
Bozidar Protic
Self
Shyhrete Berisha
Self
Shyhrete Berisha
Self
Marko Minic
Self
Marko Minic
Self
Obrad Stevanovic
Self
Obrad Stevanovic
Self
Director Ognjen Glavonić
Writer Ognjen Glavonić
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia / Montenegro
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 13 February 2016
Release date
14 April 2024 Croatia 15
Production Cinémadefacto, Humanitarian Law Center, Non-Aligned Films
Also known as
Dubina dva, Depth Two, Głębina dwa, Kodnamn Djup två, Koodinimi Syvyys kaksi, Mélyre temetve, Απόρρητο σχέδιο: Depth Two, Глубина два

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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