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Poster of Waiting For the (T)rain
Kinoafisha Films Waiting For the (T)rain

Waiting For the (T)rain

, 2015
Waiting For the (T)rain
France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Waiting For the (T)rain
Director Simon Panay
Writer Simon Panay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 25 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 1 April 2015
Release date
1 April 2015 Spain
Also known as
Waiting for the (t)rain

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 28 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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