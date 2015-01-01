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6.1
Kinoafisha Films Aisha
6.1

Aisha

, 2015
Aisha
Tanzania / Drama / 18+
6.1

Synopsis

A successful married big city pharmacist returns to the village for her sisters wedding only to discover that her first love still pines for her with dire consequences.

Cast

Godliver Gordian
Aisha
Juma Madenge
Ibrahim
Flora Nicholas
Miriam
Ponji Adam
Mustapha
Mohammed El Amin Vinack
Ali
Hadija Hussein
Tumu
Fatuma Kombo
Neema
Mwanaisha Mada
Samira
Colimba Malecela
Abdul
Abdullah Mfuruki
Ahmed
Director Chande Omar
Writer Hamadi Mwapachu
Composer Julian Gordon-Hastings, Vitali Maembe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Tanzania
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 1 January 2015
Production Kijiweni Productions
Also known as
Aisha

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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