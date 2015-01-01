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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Aisha
6.1
Aisha
, 2015
Aisha
Tanzania / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
6.1
Synopsis
A successful married big city pharmacist returns to the village for her sisters wedding only to discover that her first love still pines for her with dire consequences.
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Cast
Godliver Gordian
Aisha
Juma Madenge
Ibrahim
Flora Nicholas
Miriam
Ponji Adam
Mustapha
Mohammed El Amin Vinack
Ali
Hadija Hussein
Tumu
Fatuma Kombo
Neema
Mwanaisha Mada
Samira
Colimba Malecela
Abdul
Abdullah Mfuruki
Ahmed
Director
Chande Omar
Writer
Hamadi Mwapachu
Composer
Julian Gordon-Hastings
,
Vitali Maembe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Tanzania
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
1 January 2015
Production
Kijiweni Productions
Also known as
Aisha
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
14
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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