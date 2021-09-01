Kalina gorkaya, 2014
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Director Nina Veselova
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2014
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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