ProductionParkside Pictures, Tadross Media Group, Kaos Entertainment
Also known as
The Asian Connection, Aasia ühendus, Asia Connection, Asian Connection, Az ázsiai kapcsolat, Azijska veza, Azjatycki łącznik, Conexão Ásia, Cuộc Chiến Băng Đảng, Filiera asiatica, La conexión asiática, The Mexican Connection, Азиатский связной, 亡命盜劫, 沈黙の包囲網 アジアン・コネクション, 亚洲贩毒网
Film rating
3.2
Rate11 votes
3.2IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Gan SirankiriThe way i look at it, it's like this fish. People saying well i shouldn't eat the fish because the fish is you know, an important sentient being and that's true.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.