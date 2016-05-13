The way i look at it, it's like this fish. People saying well i shouldn't eat the fish because the fish is you know, an important sentient being and that's true.

Gan Sirankiri The way i look at it, it's like this fish. People saying well i shouldn't eat the fish because the fish is you know, an important sentient being and that's true.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.