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Poster of The Asian Connection
3.2
Kinoafisha Films The Asian Connection
3.2

The Asian Connection

, 2016
The Asian Connection
Thailand / Action / 18+
Poster of The Asian Connection
3.2

Cast

Michael Jai White
Michael Jai White
Greedy Greg
Steven Seagal
Steven Seagal
Gan Sirankiri
Ron Smoorenburg
Tower
Damon Whitaker
Eoin O'Brien
Pim Bubear
Avalon
John Edward Lee
Jack Elwell
Byron Gibson
Sam
Sahajak Boonthanakit
Sahajak Boonthanakit
Niran
Byron Bishop
Klahan Sirankiri
Darunee Srimueng
Sovann
Dean Alexandrou
Timon
Director Daniel Zirilli
Writer Tom Sizemore, D. Glase Lomond, Daniel Zirilli
Composer Ali Helnwein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 13 May 2016
World premiere 13 May 2016
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $34,735
Production Parkside Pictures, Tadross Media Group, Kaos Entertainment
Also known as
The Asian Connection, Aasia ühendus, Asia Connection, Asian Connection, Az ázsiai kapcsolat, Azijska veza, Azjatycki łącznik, Conexão Ásia, Cuộc Chiến Băng Đảng, Filiera asiatica, La conexión asiática, The Mexican Connection, Азиатский связной, 亡命盜劫, 沈黙の包囲網　アジアン・コネクション, 亚洲贩毒网

Film rating

3.2
Rate 11 votes
3.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Gan Sirankiri The way i look at it, it's like this fish. People saying well i shouldn't eat the fish because the fish is you know, an important sentient being and that's true.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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