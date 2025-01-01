Klahan Sirankiri[Watches Gan knock out three kickboxers]Big money on the fight tonight, huh? Good luck with that.
Gan SirankiriThe way i look at it, it's like this fish. People saying well i shouldn't eat the fish because the fish is you know, an important sentient being and that's true.
Gan SirankiriYou know, i must be a dumb motherfucker or something because i keep putting my money in these banks. And the only reason why i did that is because one of my most trusted employees said that was the safe place to put my motherfucking money!