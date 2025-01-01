Menu
The Asian Connection Movie Quotes

Gan Sirankiri Hey Lucky. How are you?
Lucky Mr. Sirankiri
Gan Sirankiri [Nods to kickboxing cage] Looks like your man doesn't play by the rules.
Lucky It's just a little practice for the fight tonight.
Gan Sirankiri You got any big money on the fight?
Lucky That's right. You know it takes big money to make big money.
Gan Sirankiri Where you got that kind of money? I can afford that, how you can afford that?
Lucky You insinuating I had something to do with that shit?
Gan Sirankiri I'm just asking you a question to see what you had to say.
Lucky I can't stand up to you. You want to think that of me? I'm loyal till death. You've got no right to accuse me of anything.
Klahan Sirankiri We heard about the bank. You just let those two get away with our money.
Lucky Hey, they almost split my fucking head open. I spent the night in the hospital.
Gan Sirankiri [Glances at Klahan] He's all right, man.
Lucky Look, ever since you guys took over, I play by your rules. Giving you your share of the gambling. I got nothing to hide.
Gan Sirankiri [Nods] Let him go.
Klahan Sirankiri [Watches Gan knock out three kickboxers] Big money on the fight tonight, huh? Good luck with that.
Gan Sirankiri The way i look at it, it's like this fish. People saying well i shouldn't eat the fish because the fish is you know, an important sentient being and that's true.
Gan Sirankiri You know, i must be a dumb motherfucker or something because i keep putting my money in these banks. And the only reason why i did that is because one of my most trusted employees said that was the safe place to put my motherfucking money!
