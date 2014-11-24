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6.4
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The Wandering Muse
6.4
The Wandering Muse
, 2014
A wandering muse
Canada / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Synopsis
Explores the vibrant array of musical interpretations of Jewish identities, from ram's horn to beatbox, from Uganda to Argentina.
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Cast
Josh Dolgin
Socalled Josh Dolgin
Daniel Kahn
Daniel Kahn
Psoy Korolenko
Psoy Korolenko
César Lerner
Csar Lerner
Shura Lipovsky
Shura Lipovsky
Jeremiah Lockwood
Enosh Keki Mainah
Enosh Keki Mainah
Marcelo Moguilevsky
Marcelo Moguilevsky
Vanessa Paloma
Vanessa Paloma
Basya Schechter
Basya Schechter
Director
Tamas Wormser
Writer
Tamas Wormser
Composer
Josh Dolgin
,
Daniel Kahn
,
Psoy Korolenko
,
César Lerner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
24 November 2014
Release date
24 November 2014
Canada
Also known as
The Wandering Muse
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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