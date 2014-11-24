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Poster of The Wandering Muse
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Wandering Muse
6.4

The Wandering Muse

, 2014
A wandering muse
Canada / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Wandering Muse
6.4

Synopsis

Explores the vibrant array of musical interpretations of Jewish identities, from ram's horn to beatbox, from Uganda to Argentina.

Cast

Josh Dolgin
Socalled Josh Dolgin
Daniel Kahn
Daniel Kahn
Psoy Korolenko
Psoy Korolenko
César Lerner
Csar Lerner
Shura Lipovsky
Shura Lipovsky
Jeremiah Lockwood
Enosh Keki Mainah
Enosh Keki Mainah
Marcelo Moguilevsky
Marcelo Moguilevsky
Vanessa Paloma
Vanessa Paloma
Basya Schechter
Basya Schechter
Director Tamas Wormser
Writer Tamas Wormser
Composer Josh Dolgin, Daniel Kahn, Psoy Korolenko, César Lerner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 24 November 2014
Release date
24 November 2014 Canada
Also known as
The Wandering Muse

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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