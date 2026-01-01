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Bogatyr
Bogatyr
, 2018
Bogatyr
Russia / Fantasy, Action / 18+
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Cast
Mihail Shivlyakov
Director
Ekaterina Zadorina
Writer
Ekaterina Zadorina
,
Maksim Sveshnikov
,
Vadim Sveshnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2018
Also known as
Bogatyr, Богатырь
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