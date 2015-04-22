Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Surire
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Surire
7.4

Surire

, 2015
Surire
Chile / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Surire
7.4

Synopsis

Cinematic observational film about an environmentally protected salt flat exploited as a mine while the last native inhabitants watch from their run-down towns how the wealth is extracted from their ancestral lands.
Director Iván Osnovikoff, Bettina Perut
Writer Iván Osnovikoff, Bettina Perut
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Chile
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 22 April 2015
Release date
8 October 2015 Chile
Production Dirk Manthey Film, Perut + Osnovikoff, Taskovski Films
Also known as
Surire

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more