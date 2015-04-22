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7.4
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Surire
7.4
Surire
, 2015
Surire
Chile / Documentary / 18+
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7.4
Synopsis
Cinematic observational film about an environmentally protected salt flat exploited as a mine while the last native inhabitants watch from their run-down towns how the wealth is extracted from their ancestral lands.
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Director
Iván Osnovikoff
,
Bettina Perut
Writer
Iván Osnovikoff
,
Bettina Perut
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Chile
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
22 April 2015
Release date
8 October 2015
Chile
Production
Dirk Manthey Film, Perut + Osnovikoff, Taskovski Films
Also known as
Surire
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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