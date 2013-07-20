Menu
Solomon Yanovskiy

Date of Birth
13 May 1935
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
20 July 2013

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Egorka 6.8
Egorka Egorka
Family 1984, USSR
