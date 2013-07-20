Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Solomon Yanovskiy
Solomon Yanovskiy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Solomon Yanovskiy
Solomon Yanovskiy
Solomon Yanovskiy
Date of Birth
13 May 1935
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
20 July 2013
Popular Films
6.8
Egorka
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Family
Year
All
1984
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
6.8
Egorka
Egorka
Family
1984, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree