Kinoafisha Films The Hippopotamus The Hippopotamus Movie Quotes

Rebecca Logan My God, look at the state of you.
Ted Wallace If you're here, Rebecca, who's ruling over Narnia?
Ted Wallace Feeling like twelve types of dick, I was suddenly struck by an image of David sprouting wings and flying away. Certainly that would be a miracle worth investigating.
[first lines]
Ted Wallace [narrating] T. S. Eliot said that the purpose of literature was to turn blood into ink. Well, I tried that. I published five collections of poetry in eight years and I bled like a hemophiliac. Then, somewhere along the way, the blood finally clotted. Over time, the scab became a scar, and now I can scarcely feel the wound. All the arteries and veins are dried out. I no longer turn blood into ink. These days, I turn whiskey into journalism. I haven't written a poem since 1987.
