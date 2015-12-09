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Chuzhaya rabota
6.0
Chuzhaya rabota
, 2015
Chuzhaya rabota
Russia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Director
Denis Shabaev
Writer
Denis Shabaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
9 December 2015
Production
Masterskaya Mariny Razbezhkinoj
Also known as
Chuzhaya rabota, Cudza robota, Not My Job, Чужая работа, Someone Else's Job
More
Film rating
6.0
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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