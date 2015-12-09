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Poster of Chuzhaya rabota
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Chuzhaya rabota
6.0

Chuzhaya rabota

, 2015
Chuzhaya rabota
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Chuzhaya rabota
6.0
Director Denis Shabaev
Writer Denis Shabaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 9 December 2015
Production Masterskaya Mariny Razbezhkinoj
Also known as
Chuzhaya rabota, Cudza robota, Not My Job, Чужая работа, Someone Else's Job

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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