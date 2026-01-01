Menu
Awards and nominations of The Summer of Sangailé 2015

Sundance Film Festival 2015 Sundance Film Festival 2015
World Cinema - Dramatic
Winner
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2015 Berlin International Film Festival 2015
Best Feature Film
Nominee
