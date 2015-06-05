Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Similar
Filming locations
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Every Last Child
Every Last Child
Every Last Child
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
5 June 2015
Release date
5 June 2015
USA
Production
Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ
Also known as
Every Last Child, Μέχρι και το τελευταίο παιδί
Director
Tom Roberts
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Every Last Child
6.8
Alma Viva
(2022)
6.8
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija
(2018)
Film rating
7.3
Rate
14
votes
7.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree