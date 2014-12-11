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Poster of Dom Marii
Kinoafisha Films Dom Marii

Dom Marii

, 2014
Dom Marii
Russia / Drama, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Dom Marii
Director Aleksey Lagerev, Viktor Kustov
Writer Aleksey Lagerev
Composer Alfred Schnittke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 44 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 11 December 2014
Also known as
Dom Marii

Film rating

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