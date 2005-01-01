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6.0
Kinoafisha Films Vinho de Rosas
6.0

Vinho de Rosas

, 2005
Vinho de Rosas
Brazil / Drama / 18+
6.0

Cast

Amanda Vargas
Fernanda Vianna
Cristiane Antuña
Bárbara Eliodora
Inês Peixoto
Marília de Dirceu
Jota D'Ângelo
Padre Manuel
Sônia Siqueira
Tula Barcellos
Jackson Antunes
Teuda Bara
Nun gatekeeper
Helvécio Guimarães
João Rodrigues de Macedo
Roberto Garcia Márquez
Sacristão
Neusa Rocha
Madre Escolástica
Director Elza Cataldo
Writer Elza Cataldo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 1 January 2005
Release date
1 January 2005 Brazil
Production Vinho de Rosas Produções Artísticas Ltda.
Also known as
Vinho de Rosas, Rose Wine

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 29 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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