Films
US 2
US 2
My 2
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Romantic
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
20 November 2014
Release date
20 November 2014
Czechia
Budget
€474,135
Production
Bionaut, Ceská Televize
Also known as
My 2, Us 2
Director
Slobodanka Radun
Cast
Jana Plodková
Ondřej Nosálek
Ivan Lupták
Ondřej Malý
Adam Misík
Similar films for US 2
5.2
In Your Dreams!
(2016)
6.7
Prague
(2006)
4.7
Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries
(2008)
Film rating
5.8
Rate
13
votes
5.6
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
