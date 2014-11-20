Menu
Poster of US 2
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films US 2

US 2

My 2 18+
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 20 November 2014
Release date
20 November 2014 Czechia
Budget €474,135
Production Bionaut, Ceská Televize
Also known as
My 2, Us 2
Director
Slobodanka Radun
Cast
Jana Plodková
Ondřej Nosálek
Ivan Lupták
Ondřej Malý
Adam Misík
Cast and Crew
Similar films for US 2
In Your Dreams! 5.2
In Your Dreams! (2016)
Prague 6.7
Prague (2006)
4.7
Anglicke jahody / English Strawberries (2008)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
