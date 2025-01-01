Menu
Exposed Movie Quotes
Detective Galban
There's this girl, she knows what happened. What am I going to do, bring her in? She'd be dead in a week.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Galway
We're not going down for this prick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Isabel De La Cruz
He just stood there, motionless.
Gucci De La Cruz
In mid-air?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Jonathan 'Black' Jones
Here, I got this... It's the least I can do for you.
[last lines]
Manuel 'Rocky' De La Cruz
[stabbing him]
I told you if you were gonna kill me... to make it count.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Keanu Reeves
Christopher McDonald
Ana de Armas
Big Daddy Kane
