Far from the Madding Crowd Movie Quotes

Far from the Madding Crowd Movie Quotes

Bathsheba Everdene It is difficult for a woman to define her feelings in a language chiefly made by men to express theirs.
Bathsheba Everdene Mr Oak, I don't want a husband. I'd hate to be some man's property. I shouldn't mind being a bride at a wedding if I could be one without getting a husband!
[last lines]
Bathsheba Everdene Wasn't I your first sweetheart? Weren't you mine? And now I'd have to go on without you.
Gabriel Oak If I knew... If I knew that you would let me love you and marry you...
Bathsheba Everdene But you will never know.
Gabriel Oak Why not?
Bathsheba Everdene Because you never ask!
Gabriel Oak Would you say no again?
Bathsheba Everdene I don't know. Probably. So why don't you? Ask me. Ask me. Ask me, Gabriel.
Gabriel Oak [lunges and kisses her]
Gabriel Oak I'm not going to tell stories just to please you. You can be sure of that.
Sergeant Troy You've never seen *you* through a man's eyes. It's like not being able to think.
Bathsheba Everdene From now on, you have a mistress, not a master. I don't yet know my talents in farming, but I shall do my best. Don't suppose, because I'm a woman, I don't know the difference between bad goings-on and good. I shall be up before you're awake. I shall be a-field before you are up. It is my intention to astonish you all. Back to work, please.
Gabriel Oak Leading on a man you do not care for is beneath you
William Boldwood I want... very much to protect you. For the rest of your life.
Liddy What a luxury to have a choice. "Kiss my foot, sir, my face is for mouths of consequence."
[first lines]
Bathsheba Everdene [narrating] "Bathsheba Everdene." "Bathsheba." The name has always sounded strange to me. I don't like to hear it said out loud. My parents died when I was very young, so there's no one to ask where it came from. I've grown accustomed to being on my own. Some say even too accustomed. Too independent.
Liddy [about the rich bachelor] It's said, when he was young, his sweetheart jilted him.
Bathsheba Everdene People always say that. Women don't jilt men. Men jilt us.
William Boldwood You must at least admire my persistence.
Bathsheba Everdene I do.
William Boldwood And like me?
Bathsheba Everdene Yes.
William Boldwood And respect me?
Bathsheba Everdene Yes. Very much.
William Boldwood Which is it? Like or respect?
Sergeant Troy This woman, dead as she is, is more to me than you ever were, or are, or can be. You are nothing to me now. Nothing.
Sergeant Troy [after announcing their engagement] It will not rain tonight. My wife forbids it.
