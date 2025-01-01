Gabriel OakI'm not going to tell stories just to please you. You can be sure of that.
Sergeant TroyYou've never seen *you* through a man's eyes. It's like not being able to think.
Bathsheba EverdeneFrom now on, you have a mistress, not a master. I don't yet know my talents in farming, but I shall do my best. Don't suppose, because I'm a woman, I don't know the difference between bad goings-on and good. I shall be up before you're awake. I shall be a-field before you are up. It is my intention to astonish you all. Back to work, please.
Gabriel OakLeading on a man you do not care for is beneath you
LiddyWhat a luxury to have a choice. "Kiss my foot, sir, my face is for mouths of consequence."
[first lines]
Bathsheba Everdene[narrating]"Bathsheba Everdene." "Bathsheba." The name has always sounded strange to me. I don't like to hear it said out loud. My parents died when I was very young, so there's no one to ask where it came from. I've grown accustomed to being on my own. Some say even too accustomed. Too independent.
Liddy[about the rich bachelor]It's said, when he was young, his sweetheart jilted him.