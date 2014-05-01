Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Family Business
Family Business
Family Business
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Theatrical
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 40 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
1 May 2014
Release date
1 May 2014
Russia
16+
12 June 2014
Great Britain
1 May 2014
Kazakhstan
1 May 2014
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$26,675
Also known as
National Theatre Live: A Small Family Business, A Small Family Business
Director
Adam Penford
Cast
Nigel Lindsay
Debra Gillett
Alice Sykes
Niky Wardley
Matthew Cottle
