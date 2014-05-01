Menu
Kinoafisha Films Family Business

Family Business

Family Business 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 1 May 2014
Release date
1 May 2014 Russia 16+
12 June 2014 Great Britain
1 May 2014 Kazakhstan
1 May 2014 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $26,675
Also known as
National Theatre Live: A Small Family Business, A Small Family Business
Director
Adam Penford
Cast
Nigel Lindsay
Debra Gillett
Alice Sykes
Niky Wardley
Matthew Cottle
Cast and Crew
