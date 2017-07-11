4.9The Saint
The Saint, 2017
USA / Action / 18+
Synopsis
International master thief, Simon Templar, also known as The Saint, is asked by a desperate rich man to find his kidnapped daughter. However, in addition to evading the authorities, Simon must face a dangerous adversary from his past.
Cast
Yani Gellman
Doyle Cosentino
Ian Ogilvy
The Fixer
Beatrice Rosen
Katherine Valecross
Director Simon West, Ernie Barbarash
Writer Tony Giglio, Leslie Charteris, Jesse Alexander
Composer Neal Acree
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 11 July 2017
World premiere 11 July 2017
Production Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), SilverScreen Pictures
Also known as
The Saint, El Santo, Le Saint, O Santo, Pühak, Svatý, Svätý, Святой, ザ・セイント, 神偷聖徒, The Saint 2017, 라스트 세인트
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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