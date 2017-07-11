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Poster of The Saint
4.9
The Saint - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Saint
4.9

The Saint

, 2017
The Saint
USA / Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Saint
4.9
The Saint - Trailer
The Saint  Trailer

Synopsis

International master thief, Simon Templar, also known as The Saint, is asked by a desperate rich man to find his kidnapped daughter. However, in addition to evading the authorities, Simon must face a dangerous adversary from his past.

Cast

Eliza Dushku
Eliza Dushku
Patricia
Greg Grunberg
Greg Grunberg
Detective Garces
Sammi Hanratty
Sammi Hanratty
Yani Gellman
Doyle Cosentino
Enrique Murciano
Enrique Murciano
Inspector Fernack
Ian Ogilvy
The Fixer
Thomas Kretschmann
Thomas Kretschmann
Rayt Marius
Adam Rayner
Adam Rayner
Simon Templar
James Remar
James Remar
Arnold Valecross
Roger Moore
Roger Moore
Jasper
Beatrice Rosen
Katherine Valecross
Director Simon West, Ernie Barbarash
Writer Tony Giglio, Leslie Charteris, Jesse Alexander
Composer Neal Acree
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 11 July 2017
World premiere 11 July 2017
Production Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), SilverScreen Pictures
Also known as
The Saint, El Santo, Le Saint, O Santo, Pühak, Svatý, Svätý, Святой, ザ・セイント, 神偷聖徒, The Saint 2017, 라스트 세인트

Film rating

4.9
Rate 15 votes
4.9 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

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The Saint - Trailer
The Saint Trailer
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Quotes

Xander 'Fair' is something created by the weak because they know they can't defeat the strong.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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