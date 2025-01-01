Menu
The Saint Movie Quotes

Xander 'Fair' is something created by the weak because they know they can't defeat the strong.
Simon Templar Agent Cooper. Pleasure to see you again.
Cooper Wish I could say the same.
Simon Templar I see you've brought a friend with you.
Cooper Yes, this is my associate, Agent Dora Lee.
Dora Lee Based just on what I've tapped into during his file transfers in the last half an hour, he's got enough connections to terror groups and suspect funds to keep Homeland Security busy for a long time.
The Fixer What are the charges?
Cooper What makes you think we're charging you with anything? The U.S. government just wants to talk to you.
Dora Lee Under National Defense and Authorization Act sections 1021 to 1022, which authorizes the indefinite detention of terrorism suspects.
Cooper You see, we don't like to rush into anything without the facts.
Dora Lee Facts that could take a long time to unearth.
Cooper Yeah. And as for you, Mr. Temp...
[seeing he's disappeared]
Cooper Son of a...!
Simon Templar My father asked you for mercy, not for himself... for his family, and you gave him none.
The Fixer I'm glad it's you, Simon. It ought to be you. But there's more than just me out there. The brotherhood will be coming after you.
Simon Templar I'll worry about that when you're dead.
The Fixer [as his hand quivers, Simon lowers his gun] You can't do it. You're still a little boy concerned with honor.
Simon Templar I'm no assassin. I'm a Templar.
The Fixer You're weak like your father.
Simon Templar He wasn't weak. He welcomed you into his home, and you betrayed him. But I'd rather be weak... than whatever it is you are.
Rayt Marius Finish the job, or I finish you.
Simon Templar That's not how you talk to a lady.
Rayt Marius I'll talk to my wife any way I please.
Patricia *Ex*-wife.
Simon Templar [surprised] Were you gonna mention this?
Patricia Well, you didn't ask.
