Simon Templar Agent Cooper. Pleasure to see you again.

Cooper Wish I could say the same.

Simon Templar I see you've brought a friend with you.

Cooper Yes, this is my associate, Agent Dora Lee.

Dora Lee Based just on what I've tapped into during his file transfers in the last half an hour, he's got enough connections to terror groups and suspect funds to keep Homeland Security busy for a long time.

The Fixer What are the charges?

Cooper What makes you think we're charging you with anything? The U.S. government just wants to talk to you.

Dora Lee Under National Defense and Authorization Act sections 1021 to 1022, which authorizes the indefinite detention of terrorism suspects.

Cooper You see, we don't like to rush into anything without the facts.

Dora Lee Facts that could take a long time to unearth.

Cooper Yeah. And as for you, Mr. Temp...

[seeing he's disappeared]