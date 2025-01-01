Cooper
Wish I could say the same.
Cooper
Yes, this is my associate, Agent Dora Lee.
Dora Lee
Based just on what I've tapped into during his file transfers in the last half an hour, he's got enough connections to terror groups and suspect funds to keep Homeland Security busy for a long time.
The Fixer
What are the charges?
Cooper
What makes you think we're charging you with anything? The U.S. government just wants to talk to you.
Dora Lee
Under National Defense and Authorization Act sections 1021 to 1022, which authorizes the indefinite detention of terrorism suspects.
Cooper
You see, we don't like to rush into anything without the facts.
Dora Lee
Facts that could take a long time to unearth.
Cooper
Yeah. And as for you, Mr. Temp...
[seeing he's disappeared]
Cooper
Son of a...!