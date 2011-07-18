Menu
7.0
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Fascination Coral Reef 3D
Fascination Coral Reef 3D
Faszination Korallenriff 3D
Documentary
Country
Germany
Runtime
45 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
18 July 2011
Production
Limelight Pictures
Also known as
Faszination Korallenriff 3D, Fascination Coral Reef 3D, Faszination Korallenriff, Lenyűgöző korallzátony
Director
René Schöpfer
7.0
6.7
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
