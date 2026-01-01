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Sheila Reid Sheila Reid
Kinoafisha Persons Sheila Reid

Sheila Reid

Sheila Reid

Date of Birth
21 December 1937
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Big Boys 8.3
Big Boys (2022)
National Theatre Live: All About Eve 8.1
National Theatre Live: All About Eve (2019)
7.4
The Dresser (1983)

Filmography

Big Boys 8.3
Big Boys
Comedy 2022, Great Britain
National Theatre Live: All About Eve 8.1
National Theatre Live: All About Eve National Theatre Live: All About Eve
Theatrical 2019, Great Britain
Hush 6.4
Hush Hush
Horror, Thriller 2008, Great Britain
The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne 7
The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne
Drama, Romantic 1987, Great Britain
7.4
The Dresser The Dresser
Drama 1983, Great Britain
Five Days One Summer 6.1
Five Days One Summer Five Days One Summer
Drama 1982, USA
The Touch 6.3
The Touch Beröringen
Drama 1971, USA / Sweden
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