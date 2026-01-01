Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Sheila Reid
Sheila Reid
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sheila Reid
Sheila Reid
Sheila Reid
Date of Birth
21 December 1937
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.3
Big Boys
(2022)
8.1
National Theatre Live: All About Eve
(2019)
7.4
The Dresser
(1983)
Filmography
8.3
Big Boys
Comedy
2022, Great Britain
8.1
National Theatre Live: All About Eve
National Theatre Live: All About Eve
Theatrical
2019, Great Britain
6.4
Hush
Hush
Horror, Thriller
2008, Great Britain
7
The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne
The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne
Drama, Romantic
1987, Great Britain
7.4
The Dresser
The Dresser
Drama
1983, Great Britain
6.1
Five Days One Summer
Five Days One Summer
Drama
1982, USA
6.3
The Touch
Beröringen
Drama
1971, USA / Sweden
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree