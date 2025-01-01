Menu
Milk Money Movie Quotes

Milk Money Movie Quotes

V There is a place you can touch on a woman that will make her go crazy.
Frank Wheeler Where?
V Her heart.
V I need a hundred bucks or I'm gonna get slapped, you think you can do that?
Frank Wheeler Here, take it.
V Where'd you get all this money?
Frank Wheeler My friends and I want to see a naked lady.
V How much of a naked lady?
Frank Wheeler As much as a hundred dollars will buy.
Frank Wheeler [brings Tom into the kitchen where V is on the phone] Look, Dad... it's a girl! What do you say?
Tom [puzzled] Thank you?
Frank Wheeler Which brings us to... intercourse! Can I have a volunteer?
V Nobody's treated me the way you do before.
Tom How do I treat you?
V Like a person.
Tom How does everybody else treat you?
V Like a hooker.
Tom Why do they treat you like that?
V Because I am hooker!
V How should we do this? On the bed, or standing?
Brad I'll stand.
V I meant ME.
V [V agrees to flash the boys, but Frank covers his eyes] What's the matter?
Frank Wheeler I can't do this. I want to be a gentleman.
V [noticing the candy he is eating] Doesn't a gentleman bring enough for everybody?
V Don't worry. I've seen the Brady Bunch. Nothing bad ever happens to you people.
V Okay, pull your shirts up over your heads. Come on.
V M'kay, you're not hairy enough to be dangerous.
Frank Wheeler [Frank has to gave a presentation on the female body/reproductive system to his class, so he uses V as a model] This is a woman. These are her breasts. They serve an important biological function in child-rearing as a both a food source and headrests. Size and shape of breasts may vary from person to person, but number is constant: one, two. Please?
[V unzips her denim shorts to reveal a flesh-colored leotard]
Frank Wheeler [to the class] Who wants me to go on?
[his classmates cheer]
Frank Wheeler Now, I didn't want to do this, but it's part of the assignment.
[begins drawing a rough female reproduction system on V's leotard]
Frank Wheeler These are the ovaries. That's where the eggs are. Eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs. Each ovary is connected to its very own Fallopian tube, which swings, which swings down sort of like this, like a little freeway. Leading to the uterus, about this size baby motel. Just roughly here.
V [chuckles as he draws on her]
Frank Wheeler What?
V It tickles.
Frank Wheeler Oh, sorry.
[to V, the hooker]
Cash You think I'm a slot machine? I'm not a slot machine, you are.
Frank Wheeler My mother died before I was born.
V I don't think that's possible.
Frank Wheeler Okay, she had me first, and then, she died right after.
Waltzer [Waltzer says that he's going to the sock hop] I'm going to the so'op!
